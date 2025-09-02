Israel mum on mediators’ proposal, escalates in Gaza — Qatari diplomat

DOHA, September 2. /TASS/. Israel has not yet responded to the mediators’ proposal on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the prime minister's adviser and Foreign Ministry Spokesman Majed Mohammed Al-Ansari told reporters.

"Israel has not yet responded to a proposal on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip," he said at a briefing. "We see nothing but escalation in the form of Israel's intention to occupy Gaza City," the diplomat added.

Al-Ansari emphasized that the mediators are working with Hamas and Israel to end the conflict. However, as of now, "there is nothing new" in the diplomatic process. He called on the international community to present a united front to stop the Israeli operation in the enclave.

In March, the Israeli army resumed hostilities in Gaza, breaking the ceasefire established in January. Several rounds of negotiations mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US failed to produce a new agreement. On August 8, Israel’s military-political cabinet approved a plan to seize control of the entire Gaza Strip and expand operations in the enclave.

On August 18, Hamas approved the mediators’ ceasefire proposal, which was subsequently forwarded to Israel. Two days later, Defense Minister Israel Katz approved the plan to capture Gaza City. On August 21, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu endorsed the strategy as well.

On August 29, Israeli Defense Forces Spokesman Avichay Adraee announced that preparations had begun for an offensive on the administrative center of the Palestinian enclave.