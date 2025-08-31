Minsk actively involved in shaping new world order — Lukashenko

MINSK, August 31. /TASS/. Belarus is actively involved in shaping the new world order, President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"Sharing the principles and views of the global majority, Belarus considers itself an integral part of the new world order and is actively participating in its formation. We joined the SCO and became a BRICS partner with specific proposals that are already yielding results. We came with a clear agenda and promising projects in energy, transport, logistics, finance, industrial cooperation, food security, trade, and technology," he said in an interview with the Xinhua news agency.

According to the president, Minsk hopes to continue its fruitful cooperation with China, an undisputed leader of the Global South and the world at large. "The countries of the Global South act independently based on their own interests. They refuse to automatically repeat the decisions of others. They insist on peaceful conflict resolution, equality, and openness in the economy. They also advocate for the participation of all countries in solving global problems, including climate change. This force is already influencing the world order, and its role will only grow. This is a new center of power," said Lukashenko, who is visiting China and will participate in the SCO summit.

The Belarusian leader also stated the importance of defending common historical memory, as some forces in the international arena are attempting to distort the truth. "The Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression is an integral part of Chinese history and an important chapter in the global anti-fascist struggle. China became the main battlefield in the East and paid an exorbitant price in this monstrous war. Both China and Belarus suffered enormous losses in the fight against fascism and militarism. Tens of millions of people died, and many cities and villages were wiped off the face of the earth. In our country, one out of every three people became a victim of the war," the president noted.

Lukashenko also emphasized that, given the current extremely difficult international situation, it is crucial to "speak out loud about the heroism of our peoples and the exorbitant price of freedom." "Otherwise, everything could happen again," the Belarusian president emphasized.