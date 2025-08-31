US envoy Witkoff reports directly to Trump after meetings with Putin — newspaper

NEW YORK, August 31. /TASS/. US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff reports directly to Donald Trump on his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the newspaper, "Witkoff often calls Trump immediately after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders." However, summaries of those conversations rarely filter through to the government, the Wall Street Journal added.

"We don't expect anything more" from Witkoff than briefings for Trump and the senior national security team, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the paper.

Witkoff said in an interview with Fox News on August 19 that he had spent close to 24-25 hours in meetings with Putin and members of his inner circle. The US envoy has made several trips to Russia, meeting with the country’s leadership, including the head of state. The parties particularly discussed ways to resolve the Ukraine conflict.