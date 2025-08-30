Houthi leaders pledge revenge against Israel for killing their Prime Minister

DOHA, August 30. /TASS/. Head of the supreme political council of Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah Mahdi al-Mashat declared that the insurgents will retaliate against Israel for the killing of the head of the Houthi-formed government, Prime Minister Ahmed Galeb al-Rahawi.

"We assure the dear people of Yemen that our armed forces are fully combat-ready," al-Mashat stated, as reported by the Houthi-affiliated TV channel Al-Masirah.

He added that the movement’s revenge "will not be long in coming" and that Israel will face "dark days" for the assassination of the Houthi government’s Prime Minister. Al-Mashat also called on all companies operating in Israel to "leave before it is too late."

On August 28, Israeli aircraft struck the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital, Sanaa, during a televised address by insurgent leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi. Later, the deaths of al-Rahawi and several other ministers were officially announced. According to a TASS source within the movement, at least 10 members of the Houthi government were killed in the Israeli strikes.