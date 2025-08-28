Men aged 18 to 22 begin to leave Ukraine

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Men aged 18 to 22 began crossing out of Ukraine on the very first day that permission to cross the border came into effect, Ukrainian State Border Service spokesman Andrey Demchenko said.

"As of today, this rule is in effect, and border guards have the first people who want to cross the border. Some have even completed the formalities at the checkpoints and left Ukraine," he said during a Rada TV broadcast.

The mobilization age in Ukraine is 25, but due to martial law, all men aged 18 and older were prohibited from traveling abroad freely. This has triggered an exodus of young men from Ukraine, with parents rushing to take their children out of the country before they turn 18.

On August 12, Vladimir Zelensky instructed the government and military command to ease border crossing restrictions for men aged 18 to 22. The government did not adopt the resolution within the promised timeframe. Then, on August 25, Verkhovna Rada lawmakers introduced a bill allowing men under the age of 24 to travel abroad.

After that, Zelensky held a meeting with Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko, and on the evening of August 26, she announced that the government had adopted a resolution allowing men aged 18 to 22 inclusive to leave the country. The resolution was officially published on August 27 and took effect today.