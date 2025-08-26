Tehran to take reciprocal measures after Ukraine cancels visa-free travel for Iranians

TEHRAN, August 26. /TASS/. Iran will take reciprocal measures against Kiev following Ukraine’s decision to terminate the memorandum of understanding with Iran on visa-free travel of diplomatic and service passport holders, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

"[We] will take response measures following Ukraine’s decision to cancel visa-free travel for Iranian citizens with diplomatic passports. Details are in the works," the diplomat said at a weekly press conference.

On August 20, Ukraine terminated the memorandum of understanding with Iran on visa-free travel for diplomatic and service passport holders, government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnichuk said.

"The memorandum of understanding between the government of Ukraine and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on visa-free travel for citizens with diplomatic and service passports, concluded on March 15, 1993 in Kiev, has been terminated," he wrote on Telegram.

Last November, Kiev also terminated a 1993 air service agreement with Tehran. Ukraine accuses Iran of allegedly providing assistance to Russia in the conflict.

Ukraine also regularly announces the withdrawal from agreements signed with Russia, Belarus, Syria, and under the CIS framework.