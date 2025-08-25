OIC states call on UN SC members to hold urgent meeting on Gaza Strip next month

DOHA, August 25. /TASS/. Top diplomats representing the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states jointly are calling on the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in September regarding Israel's aggression against the Gaza Strip, the OIC said in a statement.

"The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) convened in an Extraordinary Session on Monday, August 25, 2025, at the request of the State of Palestine, the Republic of Turkey, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, to address the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, mechanisms to stop the genocide and decisions and plans aimed at further establishing the occupation and complete control over the Gaza Strip," the statement, adopted following an extraordinary meeting of OIC top diplomats in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah reads.

According to the statement, the OIC: "Calls on the UN Security Council to hold a special session on the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people during the United Nations General Assembly meetings next September."

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing residents of border settlements and taking hostages. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to dismantle Hamas' military and political structures and free all hostages.

According to Gaza’s health ministry, the death toll from Israel’s actions in the enclave exceeds 62,000, with more than 158,000 people being wounded. Apart from that, some 300 people, including 117 children, have died of hunger and malnutrition.

On August 8, 2025, Israel’s war cabinet approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan for taking control of Gaza City and expanding the operation throughout the enclave. The Gaza City seizure plan was endorsed by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on August 20.