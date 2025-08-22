Zelensky should not set maximum requirements for conflict resolution — expert

BERLIN, August 22. /TASS/. A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky should be held on a neutral territory in a country of the global South, and Zelensky should not put forward maximum demands for the settlement, Sevim Dagdelen, a foreign policy expert of Germany’s Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance - Reason and Justice, said.

"Since the NATO and EU countries have become parties to the conflict through the supply of weapons, it would be more expedient to choose a neutral location in the country of the global South. Such a meeting could be useful, provided there is at least minimal willingness to compromise," Dagdelen told TASS. However, according to her, there is no point in negotiations when "Zelensky insists on maximum demands and even calls into question the documents signed by Ukraine in 2022."

The politician thinks it possible to achieve peace in Ukraine by the end of this year.

"In my opinion, two crucial conditions are necessary for this. First, European states should get off the warpath and immediately abandon plans to ruin Russia through a proxy war. Secondly, they should abandon their illusions about signing a Minsk 3 Agreement, which will allow Ukraine to take revenge through large-scale rearmament. It won't bring peace, and it can't," she concluded.

On August 18, after a summit with Putin in Alaska, US President Donald Trump received Zelensky, Presidents of Finland and France Alexander Stubb and Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. During the meeting, Trump called Putin, with whom he discussed, among other things, the prospects of holding a meeting between the Russian leader and Zelensky, and later trilateral negotiations. According to Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, the leaders of Russia and the United States expressed support for the continuation of direct consultations between Moscow and Kiev, including the idea of raising their level.