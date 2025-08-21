Romania may offer its bases as part of security guarantees for Kiev, PM says

BUCHAREST, August 21. /TASS/. Romania could offer its military bases to NATO allies as a contribution to securing lasting peace in Ukraine, Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan told the Antena 1 TV channel.

When asked about the government's stance on European leaders' request for the United States to deploy F-35 fighter jets in Romania as part of security guarantees, the prime minister emphasized that Bucharest had "clearly and unequivocally" expressed its position during negotiations with allies, ruling out the deployment of its troops to Ukraine.

"The second point raised in discussions with our allies was that, given Romania's NATO membership, our military bases, which are already jointly operated by Romanian and NATO forces, could be made available for use by NATO troops, US units, and other allies," Bolojan pointed out.

"This could be Romania’s way of contributing to a lasting peace in Ukraine - by offering our military bases to NATO allies," the prime minister concluded.