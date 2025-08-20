THE HAGUE, August 20. /TASS/. The Netherlands will supply Poland with air defense systems and deploy a contingent of 300 military personnel on its territory, said Ruben Brekelmans, acting Defense Minister of the kingdom.

"The Netherlands will deliver air defense in Poland. With Patriots, NASAMS, counter drone systems and 300 troops, we deploy advanced capabilities. By this we defend NATO territory, protect supply to Ukraine," he wrote on X.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the measures include deploying an integrated unit consisting of two Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems, a NASAMS system, and anti-drone capabilities. Together, these assets will provide "layered defense against potential threats, including ballistic and cruise missiles, aircraft, helicopters, and drones."

The ministry said the Dutch military contingent will operate from December 1 of this year through June 1 of next year to protect the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU), which oversees the training of Ukrainian forces and the delivery of Western weapons to Kiev.

The ministry also recalled that the Netherlands had earlier pledged to send F-35 fighter jets to Poland, where they will patrol NATO airspace jointly with Norway from September 1 to December 1. This step is likewise viewed as a measure to safeguard military cargo bound for Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stressed that Western arms supplies will not affect the outcome of hostilities and will be systematically destroyed by the Russian Armed Forces.