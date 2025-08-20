Greece says not to send troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees

ATHENS, August 20. /TASS/. Greece will not send troops to Ukraine as part of any security deal, Government Spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said in an interview with Skai TV channel.

According to Marinakis, the deployment of peacekeeping forces to the region is expected to be a key talking point during the next stage of consultations on security guarantees. Each nation will decide for itself what to do, and for now, any talk on the matter is premature, he said.

"We, like other countries, will be ready to answer the question of what help we are ready to provide, but we will not help by sending troops," Marinakis said.

Greece has been firm for some time that it will not send its troops to help Kiev.

Earlier, the Euractiv portal, citing sources familiar with negotiations, reported that Kiev's European allies would prepare a draft document on security guarantees for Ukraine by next week. According to them, national security advisors plan to prepare a framework draft of the document next week ahead of a possible conversation between EU leaders and US President Donald Trump. The sources said that a framework for security guarantees is being worked out in preparation for a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky.

On August 19, two meetings on Ukraine took place - a teleconference of the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing, and an online EU summit. Both events discussed the Russia-US summit in Alaska, Trump's talks with Zelensky and several European heads of state, as well as security guarantees for Ukraine after the end of hostilities.