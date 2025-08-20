Trump says Iran would have developed nuclear weapons in four weeks

NEW YORK, August 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that Tehran would have been able to develop nuclear weapons in four weeks but for the US bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities.

"I think they would have had nuclear weapons in a period of four weeks," he said in an interview with American journalist Mark Levin as he commented on June attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities. "And they would have used it," Trump said meaning nuclear weapons in the hands of Tehran’s authorities.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Tehran retaliated. Nine days later, in the early hours of June 22, US jets targeted three Iranian nuclear sites, effectively entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran carried out a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military base in the region, located in Qatar. According to US officials, there were no casualties or significant damage. US President Donald Trump later announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The truce took effect on June 24.