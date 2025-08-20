US selling arms to Europe that are sold on to Ukraine with 10% markup — Bessent

NEW YORK, August 20. /TASS/. The US is selling arms to European countries, which are then sold on to Ukraine with a 10% markup, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview with Fox News.

"I think President [of US Donald] Trump is very vigilant right now. We are selling arms to the Europeans, who are then selling them on to the Ukrainians. And President Trump is taking a 10% markup on the arms. So maybe that 10% will cover the cost of the air cover," he said when asked whether American taxpayers would pay for the air cover that the US military could provide to European countries in Ukraine if such an agreement is reached.

"The conflict has got to stop for the economic partnership to really kick in. We're going to start with some investments now," Bessent added.