Trump says he has good relations with Putin

NEW YORK, August 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that he has good relations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, adding that it's good when two nuclear powers get along.

"I get along with Putin, and that's a good thing. It's two nuclear powers. It's always good to get along," he said in an interview with American journalist Mark Levin.

Trump added that he had "a good relationship with President Putin the first term." "If he and I didn't understand each other, <…> we would have actually been in danger as a country," he noted.