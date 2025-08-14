No language barrier between Russian, US special services in Alaska — US specialist

ANCHORAGE /Alaska/, August 14. /TASS/. There will be no language barrier between Russian and US special services in ensuring security at the upcoming meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. This assurance comes from Robert E. McDonald, a former high-ranking officer of the US Secret Service, who spoke to TASS regarding plans for the Russian-American summit scheduled to take place in Anchorage on August 15.

McDonald firmly dismissed the notion that language differences could pose a problem during interactions among the relevant authorities at such events. "Not at all!" he emphasized. With over 20 years of experience in the US Secret Service, he explained, "The different agencies will all bring interpreters to the venue to be utilized for clear and concise discussions surrounding the security planning and operations."

Throughout his career, McDonald has coordinated security measures at notable international events, including the 2012 G8 summit at Camp David near Washington and the 2011 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Honolulu, Hawaii. He also served as a member of the leadership team at the US Secret Service personnel training center in Beltsville, Maryland.

He highlighted that the Secret Service specifically recruits personnel who speak Russian. "The Secret Service has a tradition of employing several Russian speakers who assist with planning and communication," he noted.

Reflecting on his past experience, McDonald recalled his role in ensuring security during President George W. Bush’s visit to St. Petersburg, describing his collaboration with Russian colleagues as highly professional and productive. "I had a wonderful experience working in St. Petersburg in 2003 when President Bush visited. I was responsible for the security plan at the Hotel Astoria and coordinated efforts with Russian authorities. They were a pleasure to work with - professional and thorough. I hope to visit again in the future," he added.

Currently operating under the US Department of Homeland Security, the Secret Service primarily provides security for the nation’s highest officials and foreign leaders on American soil. Originally established in 1865 as a part of the Department of the Treasury to combat counterfeiting of US currency, the agency’s responsibilities have since expanded significantly.