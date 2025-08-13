Szijjarto rejects Zelensky's reproaches against Hungary ahead of Russia-US summit

BUDAPEST, August 13. /TASS/. Hungary has been advocating a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine from the very beginning, and if Vladimir Zelensky had done the same, the conflict would have already been stopped, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto announced.

"Hungary has been advocating a ceasefire and peace talks for 3.5 years. Ukraine would have been better off if Zelensky had done the same. Hundreds of thousands of lives could have been saved and millions spared from fleeing their homes," Szijjarto wrote on the X social network.

He was responding to Kiev’s reproaches that Budapest did not support the common statement of the EU countries on the eve of the Russian-American summit.

Zelensky reproached Hungary for being the only EU country that did not support the statement of the community countries regarding Ukraine ahead of the meeting of the presidents of Russia and the United States, scheduled for August 15 in Alaska. Prime Minister Viktor Orban refused to join his colleagues and endorse their declaration, since it expressed support for Ukraine's intentions to join the EU.

The statement, distributed on August 12 in Brussels, was signed by the leaders of 26 countries. It expresses support for the efforts of US President Donald Trump to achieve a settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. At the same time, the authors of the document noted that "the path to peace in Ukraine cannot be determined without Ukraine." They also expressed their readiness to continue the sanctions policy towards Russia.