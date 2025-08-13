Main part of Zapad-2025 exercise due near Borisov in Minsk Region — defense minister

MINSK, August 13. /TASS/. The primary active events and troop operations in the process of the Belarusian-Russian Zapad-2025 exercises will take place near Borisov in the Minsk Region, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin announced following a report to President Alexander Lukashenko.

"As it was previously stated by the head of state, all major operational activities and troop maneuvers will be concentrated in the central part of our country, at our main training grounds near Borisov," Khrenin told SB.Belarus Today.

He further noted that four of the five fortified areas, established on presidential directives for national defense operations, are fully prepared. "Currently, four of these five fortified zones are operational; they have been handed over for use and are actively engaged in combat training exercises. During Zapad-2025, we also plan to conduct troop training in two of these areas, where small units will execute practical tasks aimed at repelling potential adversaries," Khrenin explained.

All components of the Belarusian Armed Forces will participate in the exercises. The minister highlighted that the core contingent will comprise troops from the Western and North-Western Commands, supplemented by special operations forces.

In a closed-door briefing, officials also discussed preparations for CSTO exercises. "From August 31 to September 6, three exercises - Search, Echelon, and Interaction - will be conducted at the Vitebsk training ground. Russian units have already arrived, and contingents from other CSTO member states are expected to join soon. These exercises are proceeding as planned and demonstrate Belarus’s transparency," Khrenin stated.

The Zapad-2025 exercises on Belarusian territory are scheduled for September 12 to 16. The focus will be on deploying troop groups to safeguard the military security of the Union State. Participants will practice countering air strikes, combating enemy sabotage groups, and planning nuclear weapons deployment, including the use of the Oreshnik system.