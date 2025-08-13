Zelensky arrives in Berlin for consultations with EU leaders ahead of Russia-US summit

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has arrived in Berlin, where he is expected to discuss the upcoming Russia-US summit with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the leaders of other European countries and US President Donald Trump, Ukraine’s Hromadske - News media outlet reports.

The online meeting on Ukraine has been initiated by the German chancellor. First, Merz plans to contact Ukraine’s closest European allies to discuss further consultations with Trump. Those participating will be the leaders of Finland, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Poland, as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Antonio Costa, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and Zelensky. After that, a conference call with Trump and US Vice President JD Vance is expected to be held. Later, the German chancellor intends to discuss the outcomes with members of the so-called Coalition of the Willing.

According to Ukrainian media outlets, Merz and Zelensky may issue a joint statement afterwards.

Germany’s DPA news agency reports that Zelensky and European leaders are wary that the presidents of the US and Russia could reach an agreement on handing Ukrainian territories over to Moscow. Earlier, Zelensky expressed such concerns and stressed that Ukraine would not accept a decision like that.