Leader of Moldovan opposition bloc calls on supporters to show civil disobedience

CHISINAU, August 12. /TASS/. Leader of Moldova’s Victory opposition bloc Ilan Shor has called on his supporters to start a civil disobedience campaign in protest against what the authorities are doing.

"Today, I openly urge everyone to take part in a full civil disobedience campaign. For one month, don’t pay your taxes and don’t do anything the government demands of you. In a month, we will throw the yellow thrash out (yellow is the color of the country’s ruling Party of Action and Solidarity - TASS) - you have my word," Shor said in a video address released by the bloc’s press service.

He called on the country’s residents to take part in a protest rally set to take place in downtown Chisinau on August 16. According to Shor, the country’s police force stands at about 10,000 officers, while the population exceeds two million.

Supporters of the Victory bloc are holding an open-ended rally in front of the detention center where Yevghenia Gutsul, leader of Moldova’s Gagauzia autonomous region, is being kept. Earlier, she was charged with financial irregularities related to the funding of the Shor opposition party, which was declared illegal by Moldova’s authorities and subsequently dissolved. The rally involves Moldovan parliament members who accuse the Party of Action and Solidarity of suppressing the opposition.

Earlier, Moldova’s Central Election Commission refused to register the bloc for the September 28 parliamentary elections. The parties included in the bloc are also unable to receive permission to take part in the elections individually. According to opinion polls, the Party of Action and Solidarity won’t succeed in maintaining a majority in parliament and the next government will have to be formed by a coalition. The current ruling party’s opponents in parliament may be the Patriotic Bloc formed by the Party of Socialists, the Party of Communists, the Future of Moldova party and the Heart of Moldova party, as well as the Alternative pro-European bloc.