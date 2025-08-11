EU foreign policy chief calls for transatlantic unity, pressure on Russia

BRUSSELS, August 11. /TASS/. European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has called for transatlantic unity and pressure on Russia.

"Transatlantic unity, support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia is how we will end this war and prevent further Russian aggression in Europe," she wrote on he X page after a virtual meeting of top EU diplomats urgently convened ahead of the Russian-US summit in Alaska.

The central topic of the ministerial consultations was preparations for phone talks between the EU leaders, the European Commission president, and the NATO chief with US President Donald Trump that are expected to be organized by the German chancellor on August 13 in a bid to persuade the US president to exert more pressure on Russia.