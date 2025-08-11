US hurries to prepare Trump-Putin meeting, location yet to be determined — CNN

NEW YORK, August 11. /TASS/. US officials are rushing to work on details of the forthcoming US-Russia summit in Alaska, scheduled for Friday, CNN reports citing sources.

According to the network, four days before the meeting, administration officials are heading to Alaska to determine where exactly the leaders will meet. In addition, officials are also working "to clarify the contours of the two men’s expected discussion."

CNN calls the upcoming summit "the biggest test yet of Trump’s long-held faith in face-to-face diplomacy."

On August 8, Trump said that he expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. Then, plans for these talks were confirmed by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov. According to him, the leaders will focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peace settlement to the Ukrainian crisis.