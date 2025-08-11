Trump recalled how Orban ruled out Kiev’s victory over Russia

WASHINGTON, August 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump recalled his conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban who told him that Russia's defeat in the conflict with Ukraine was ruled out, since Russia does not give up in wars and historically emerges from them as the winner.

The head of the US administration clarified at a press conference in the White House that his conversation with Orban took place during Joe Biden's presidency.

"A friend of mine said that Russia is tough because they just keep on fighting. They [the Russians] beat Hitler, so did we him, they beat Napoleon," Trump said.

"I asked a question to a very, very smart man, <…> Viktor Orban, the head of Hungary, and he's in that same area, and knows the two countries very well. I said, so can Russia be beaten by Ukraine? He looked at me like - What a stupid question. He said that Russia is a massive country, and they win their country, and they win their life through wars. They fight wars," Trump said.

Trump added that Orban summed up his answer with the phrase: China beat you with trade. Russia beat you with war.