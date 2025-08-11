Putin goes into Alaska meeting with Trump already a winner — media

ISTANBUL, August 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has already achieved what he wanted even before sitting down at the negotiating table with his American counterpart, Donald Trump, Turkey’s Milliyet newspaper said.

"Trump is doing politics like a poker player, bluffing, going all in, raising the stakes and then folding completely. Putin, in contrast, is doing politics like a chess player, with all of his moves being calculated, as he doesn't rely on good luck but analyzes each of his rivals separately and builds his strategy on this. After this Friday’s summit in Alaska, global media will obviously speculate about who won. But let’s start by saying that Putin got what he wanted even before sitting down at the negotiating table," the newspaper’s analyst Ozay Sendir wrote.

He noted that the West is currently fragmented, with EU countries urging the US president not to accept any Ukraine settlement plan that ignores their views and warning against a peace deal that would close Kiev’s path to NATO membership. "The European Union and Zelensky think that not an inch of territory should be yielded whereas Trump believes that Russia has already made concessions by refraining from seizing all of Ukraine," he argued.

"He [Trump] thinks that giving up part of Ukraine’s territory is a realistic basis for a deal," the journalist noted. "Zelensky has not been invited to the summit in Alaska, where Ukraine’s future will be decided. Regardless of its outcome, Putin will sit at the negotiating table as a victor."

Trump said on Friday that he hopes to hold a meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15. The date and venue were later confirmed by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, who said that the Russian and US presidents will focus on discussing options for reaching a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. This will be Putin’s first face-to-face meeting with Trump after the latter took office again in January 2025.