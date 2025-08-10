Iran to hold talks with visiting IAEA chief’s deputy on August 11 — top diplomat

DUBAI, August 10. /TASS/. The Iranian authorities will hold talks with a deputy chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), who will arrive in Tehran on August 11, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"Tomorrow (on August 11 - TASS), talks will be held with the IAEA to outline the cooperation framework. [IAEA] Director General Rafael Grossi’s deputy will arrive in Tehran," he said as quoted by the Mehr news agency.

However, according to the top Iranian diplomat, no inspections at Iran’s nuclear sites will be held until the sides reach an agreement.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage. Later, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire, which went into effect on June 24.

The agency did not condemn the US and Israeli attack, which infuriated Iran. It accused the IAEA of political bias and on July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a law suspending cooperation with the IAEA. However, the country’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on July 22 that Iran doesn’t rule out that the agency’s inspectors would be allowed to visit Iranian facilities at some point in the future.