BERLIN, August 9. /TASS/. Almost 100 days after the start of work of the CDU/CSU and SPD coalition, the majority of Germans are dissatisfied with the German government and Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU), said a survey conducted by the INSA sociological Institute commissioned by the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

According to it, 60% of the respondents are unhappy with Merz and his cabinet, 27% were satisfied, while another 13% could not answer the question. In early June, about a month after the CDU/CSU and SPD coalition came to power, 37% were satisfied with the cabinet's actions and 44% were dissatisfied.

A similar situation is observed with the head of government. Only 30% of Germans are satisfied with Merz's work, while 59% are critical of the chancellor.

According to Bild, 43% of the respondents were satisfied with former German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) after 100 days in power in March 2022, while 41% were dissatisfied with him.

At the same time, 26% of the respondents said that Merz works slightly better than Scholz, while 41% do not think that Merz's actions differ from Scholz's, 27% believe that they are worse.

28% of the survey participants believe that the current ruling coalition is working better than the Traffic Lights coalition (SPD, Greens, FDP), which collapsed in November, while 24% think the opposite. However, 38% of the respondents do not see any difference.

The support level for the CDU/CSU and the SPD remains unchanged at 27% and 15%, respectively. The second place is occupied by the Alternative for Germany (AfD) with 25%, followed by the Greens with 11% and the Left Party with 9%. The Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance - Reason and Justice (BSW) and the Free Democratic Party of Germany (FDP) gained 4% each.

The survey was conducted from 7 to 8 August. 1,004 people took part in it.

On May 6, the German parliament elected Merz chancellor in the second round of voting. There has never been a precedent in the history of Germany for a candidate from the winning party to fail a vote after elections and successful coalition negotiations. Early elections to the Bundestag were held in Germany on February 23 after the ruling Traffic Lights coalition collapsed in November last year due to disagreements on budget and financial policies, including further assistance to Kiev. The CDU/CSU bloc won the vote, gaining 28.5%. For the first time in its history, AfD took the second place with 20.8%. The SPD is in third position with 16.4%. This is followed by the Greens and the Left Party, which were supported by 11.6 and 8.8% of voters, respectively.