PARIS, August 9. /TASS/. Paris should join Russia-US efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict instead of sending money and weapons to Kiev, Florian Philippot, leader of France’s Les Patriotes (The Patriots) party, said.

"US President Donald Trump has announced a bilateral meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska. France should stop financing and arming Ukraine and become part of this rapidly developing peace initiative," he wrote on the X social media platform.

Philippot believes that the US president’s statements "shocked European warmongers."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he expected to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov confirmed later that the meeting was scheduled to be held in Alaska next Friday.