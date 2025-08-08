Houthis say they attacked three targets in Israel

DOHA, August 8. /TASS/. The Houthis from Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement have attacked three targets in Israel, including Ben Gurion airport, with the use of drones, the movement’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree said.

"The unmanned aviation units of the Yemeni armed forces conducted three unique military operations and attacked three targets of the Israeli enemy with the use of three drones, "he told the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah television channel.

According to the Houthi spokesman, the attacks targeted Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport, and facilities in the cities of Ashkelon and Beer-Sheva.

All the three attacks, in his words, "successfully reached their goals."

Following the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip in 2023, the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah (the Houthis) warned Israel that it would shell its territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. Since mid-November 2023, dozens of civilian ships have been attacked by the Houthi in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

After a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni rebels suspended strikes on Israel but following the breakdown of the ceasefire, the Houthis resumed attacks on ships associated with Israel and on targets in Israel’s territory.