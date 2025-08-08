Hamas confirms readiness for ceasefire agreement with Israel

TUNIS, August 8. /TASS/. The Palestinian radical movement Hamas has confirmed its readiness to take steps to reach a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip with Israel, it said on Telegram in the wake of Israel’s announcement of plans to seize all of the Gaza City.

"We reiterate that during our interaction with the Egyptian and Qatari mediators, the movement has shown all the necessary flexibility and positive attitude to ensure success of the ceasefire efforts. We will make every effort to take steps that will pave the way for striking a deal."

According to the movement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to "occupy Gaza confirms" that he and his government are "indifferent to the fate of prisoners. They understand that the expansion of aggression means sacrificing them," the Palestinian radicals claim.

Earlier, Israeli state television and radio company Kan, quoting a statement from Netanyahu's office, said that Israel had approved a plan proposed by the prime minister to take control of all the Gaza City and expand operations in the Palestinian enclave. It said the Israel Defense Forces will prepare for operations in Gaza, while providing humanitarian assistance to civilians outside combat zones.