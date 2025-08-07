Minsk alarmed by aggressive attitude of Poland, Baltic states — Lukashenko

MINSK, August 7. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has expressed concern over the increasingly aggressive stance of Poland and the Baltic states. During a meeting focused on the activities of the State Security Committee (KGB), he emphasized that the situation extends beyond internal affairs, primarily reflecting the tense military and political environment surrounding Belarus, the BelTA news agency reports.

Lukashenko remarked, "It is alarming that our neighbors – Poland and the Baltic countries – are acting in a very intimidating and hostile manner toward Belarus. They are exerting pressure from all sides, and our intelligence agencies are feeling this most acutely. That’s why we, and I personally, are paying the closest attention to the work of the KGB and the security sector as a whole."

BelTA recalled that some time ago, KGB Chief Ivan Tertel proposed measures to enhance the agency’s effectiveness. The main report was delivered by Alexander Volfovich, the Secretary of Belarus's Security Council. Attending the event were notable figures including KGB Chairman Andrey Shved, Prosecutor General Igor Sergeyenko, and Chief of Staff of the Council of Ministers Valery Vakulchik.

Lukashenko concluded with optimism, stating, "I hope we will have an open and objective discussion on this topic and reach a suitable conclusion."