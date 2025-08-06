Iran, IAEA to discuss possible cooperation during visit of agency's delegation

TEHRAN, August 6. /TASS/. The Iranian government and representatives of the International Atomic Energy Organization (IAEA) intend to discuss the scope of possible cooperation during the upcoming visit of the organization's deputy director general, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"The main purpose of the visit will be to discuss how Iran can continue cooperation with the agency for peaceful atom, taking into account the new parliament’s law [on termination of cooperation]. Among the issues to be discussed are the procedure for submitting requests by the agency [for inspections], the process of their consideration by the Supreme National Security Council and how to respond to them," he said on Tehran TV channel.

The minister said no inspections of Iranian nuclear facilities will be conducted during the visit, no permits for them have been issued and will not be. If an agreement with the agency is reached, cooperation will begin taking into account the new realities, otherwise negotiations will continue, Araghchi added.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.

On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Peseshkian signed a law suspending cooperation with the IAEA.

On July 22, Araghchi said that Iran does not exclude that the agency's inspectors will return to Iran.

On July 25, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said preparations for a visit of the IAEA delegation, which may take place in the coming weeks, had started.