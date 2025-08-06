Israel strikes HAMAS weapons production site — army statement

TEL AVIV, August 6. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has carried out a strike on a Hamas weapons production site in the Gaza Strip, the army said in a statement.

"At this site, Hamas manufactured weapons that were used by Hamas terrorists throughout the war in order to attack IDF troops," the statement reads.

The military added that "prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including evacuating the civilian population in the area, the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence."

According to the IDF, Israel forces continue military operations near Gaza City, as well as in the northern and southern parts of the enclave. "In Daraj Tuffah, IDF troops identified approximately ten terrorists in the area of their operation. Upon swiftly identifying the terrorists, the IAF struck and eliminated the terrorist cell," the statement notes.

In northern Gaza, Israeli forces "dismantled the launcher that launched mortars towards IDF troops" and eliminated several terrorists in Beit Hanoun.

In the south of the enclave, IDF troops "located several significant tunnel shafts, and eliminated several terrorists.".