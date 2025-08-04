Malaysia's king heads to Russia on state visit

TOKYO, August 4. /TASS/. Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim has boarded a plane for a state visit to Russia, where he will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Bernama news agency reported.

The special aircraft took off from the Royal Malaysian Air Force base this morning. This will be the first visit by a Malaysian head of state to Russia since diplomatic relations were established with the USSR in 1967.

The Malaysian king's state visit will take place from August 5 to 10.

Malaysia is a federal elective monarchy. The supreme ruler, the king, is elected for a five-year term by the governments of the nine states that make up the federation. Since 2024, the Sultan of Johor, Ibrahim ibn Iskandar, has held this position.