Over 130 aid packages from Arab, European countries airdropped to Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV, August 3. /TASS/. More humanitarian aid from Arab and European countries was airdropped to the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces said.

"Over the past few hours, 136 aid packages, containing food for the residents of both the southern and northern Gaza Strip, were airdropped by six different countries," it said, adding that the humanitarian assistance originated from Belgium, Germany, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and France.

"The IDF will continue to work in order to improve the humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip, along with the international community, while refuting the false claims of deliberate starvation in Gaza," the IDF added.