Top Turkish diplomat reassures Hamas delegation of Ankara’s support — sources

ISTANBUL, August 1. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reassured the visiting Hamas delegation led by chairman of the Hamas Shura Council Muhammad Darwish of Ankara’s support, sources in the Turkish foreign ministry told TASS.

"Minister Fidan stated during the meeting that Israel’s actions to drive Gaza residents from their soil and the annexation of the West Bank will never be accepted. He stressed that Turkey supports continuing ceasefire talks," they said.

The top Turkish diplomat pledged that his country will continue "the most active support for the Palestinian people," they said.

According to the sources, the Hamas delegation drew attention to "Israel’s uncompromising position at the ceasefire negotiations." "It was also noted that humanitarian aid that is allowed to reach Gaza is not enough to satisfy the region’s needs," the sources added.