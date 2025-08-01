India confident its relations with US will continue developing — MFA

NEW DELHI, August 1. /TASS/. The Indian government is optimistic about the future of its relations with the United States, Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated at a briefing.

"India and the United States are bound by a comprehensive global strategic partnership based on shared interests, democratic values and strong people-to-people ties. This partnership has endured several transition periods and challenges. We remain focused on the core agenda shared by both countries and are confident the relationship will continue to grow," he said.

According to Jaiswal, India has "strong ties with the US." "These ties have strengthened over recent years and decades. There is potential to further develop this partnership," he added, responding to journalists’ questions about recent US actions and statements by President Donald Trump regarding India.

Earlier, Trump said that despite friendly relations between the two countries, the US has relatively little trade with India because tariffs are "far too high, among the highest in the world." The US president pointed out that India has always purchased most of its military equipment from Russia and is also, along with China, the largest buyer of Russian energy resources. According to Trump, India will pay a 25% tariff in this regard. The US leader later stated that he does not care about the economic and trade ties between India and Russia, calling their economies "dead." On July 14, Trump said that the US would impose tariffs of about 100% on Russia and its trading partners if a deal on Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.