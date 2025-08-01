No one can bring Russia, Belarus to their knees — Lukashenko

VALAAM /Republic of Karelia/, August 1. /TASS/. It is impossible to bring Moscow and Belarus to their knees, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"Both Russia and Belarus have made a very serious U-turn today. I think time will pass and the world will appreciate what we have done. It was simply impossible to imagine in the early 2020s. Nevertheless, we have done it," he said. "No one will be able to bring us to our knees. We are determined to defend our interests," Lukashenko pointed out.