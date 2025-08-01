India-Russia partnership should not be seen 'from prism of third country' — MFA

NEW DELHI, August 1. /TASS/. Russia and India maintain a steady partnership, which should not be seen from the prism of a third country, Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"Our bilateral relationships with various countries stand on their own merit and should not be seen from the prism of a third country. India and Russia have a steady and time-tested partnership," he said in response to a question about the future of India-Russia cooperation amid the US administration’s statements on trade with Moscow.