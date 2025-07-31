MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. A group of US-backed organizations close to the Democratic Party and ex-President of Ukraine Pyotr Poroshenko (included by Rosfinmonitoring in the list of persons involved in extremist activities or terrorism) will seek to turn Vladimir Zelensky into a "wedding general" and strip his party of majority control in the Verkhovna Rada parliament, Ukrainian newspaper Strana reported.

According to the newspaper, Zelensky's prompt signing of the law on the return of independence to anti-corruption bodies is the first part of a plan to turn him into a "wedding general with ceremonial powers."

The Poroshenko-Democratic alliance plan goes like this: first, Zelensky’s party will be stripped of majority control in the Rada, and then he will be forced to dismiss head of his office Andrey Yermak, Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko, head of the State Bureau of Investigation and the country's prosecutor General. Zelensky will also be ordered to appoint a new head of the Bureau of Economic Security.

The last step, according to Strana, will be a reformatting of the Rada into a "government of national unity" and securing promises from Zelensky that he will not run for a second term or that he resign if he does not want to become a figurehead in the current government of the country.

The publication notes that the alliance achieved significant success at the first stage thanks to the sharply negative reaction of the West to the decision to destroy the independence of anti-corruption agencies and mass protests in the major cities of Ukraine. This forced Zelensky to backtrack, the paper believes.