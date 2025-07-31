Putin receives top Syrian diplomat, accompanying delegation at Kremlin — news agency

TUNIS, July 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin received Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and his accompanying delegation at the Kremlin, the SANA news agency reported.

Earlier, the top Syrian diplomat, who is on an official visit to Moscow, held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

According to Syria TV, the Syrian delegation included Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, General Intelligence Service Director Hussein al-Salama, top diplomat’s adviser Ibrahim Olabi, and head of the Foreign Minister's Office Mohsen Mahbash. This is the first official visit by representatives of the new Syrian authorities to Russia. In addition to talks between the foreign ministers, the Syrian delegation met with Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov. The two sides discussed a number of general military issues.