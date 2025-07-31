Trump says his tariff policy revived America

WASHINGTON, July 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump made the statement that his tariff policy revived the United States and turned it into the "hottest" country globally.

"Tariffs are making America great and rich Again. They were successfully used against the USA for decades and, coupled with really dumb, pathetic, and crooked politicians, we’re having a devastating impact on the future, and even the survival, of our country. Now the tide has completely turned, and America has successfully countered this onslaught of tariffs used against it," Trump sad on Truth Social.

"One year ago, America was a dead country, now it is the ‘hottest’ country anywhere in the world," he added.