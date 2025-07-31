Syria seeks proper cooperation with Russia, says foreign minister

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Damascus is interested in establishing constructive cooperation between Syria and Russia, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"As you know, the relations between the Russian and Syrian peoples are historical in nature. Of course, there are certain factors that define and complicate these relations," he said. "Today, we represent a new Syria. We are interested in building effective cooperation and relations between our countries, based on mutual respect and partnership."

"We are working to fill the political vacuum, as well as the vacuum in the security sphere, both of which emerged after the events of December. We have managed to ensure the continued reliable functioning of the state system," the minister noted. "We have also maintained the stable operation of security systems and services. Now, we are striving to overcome the difficulties facing the Syrian authorities in light of recent developments in our country and the broader regional situation."

According to al-Shaibani, the Syrian government is working to "ensure the reunification of the Syrian people, both within the country and abroad." "The current period is filled with various challenges and threats, but it is also an opportunity to build a united and strong Syria. We are keen to have Russia by our side on this path," the Syrian foreign minister concluded.