Moscow-Damascus ties to be on great path soon, says top Syrian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Syria will be ‘heading in an excellent direction’ very soon, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said at a press conference following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

The Syrian foreign minister stressed that Damascus will "view all nations equally" and build its future relations with them while respecting Syria's sovereignty. "We have heard that Moscow supported our position, and we are happy that relations between Russia and Syria will be heading in an excellent direction in the very near future," he said.

"During today's meeting with [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov we agreed to reassess previous agreements," the top Syrian diplomat said. He noted that the aim of such revision is to re-establish a joint intergovernmental commission and to review the existing mechanisms to ensure that they serve the interests of the Syrian people.

The minister called Russia-Syria relations historic and stressed that they "should be heading toward the right direction." "We are in the process of rebuilding our economy, we need friends, we need partners," he noted, adding that Syria will learn from the past and draw conclusions that will help the country progress steadily.