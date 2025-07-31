Cambodia's Defense Ministry says clashes with Thailand forced over 172,000 people to flee

BANGKOK, July 31. /TASS/. More than 172,000 people in Cambodia have been forced to leave their homes and become refugees due to the country's border clashes with Thailand, Cambodian Defense Ministry Spokesman, Lieutenant General Maly Sucheata said on Thursday.

"In Oddar Meanchey province, a total of 39,546 people [have become refugees], in Preah Vihear province, a total of 32,558 people, in Banteay Meanchey, a total of 35,057 people, in Pursat province, a total of 3,026 people, and in Siem Reap province, a total of 61,907 people, which brings the total number across these five provinces to 172,094 people," the Khmer Times newspaper quoted the lieutenant general as saying.

Armed clashes broke out along the Cambodia-Thailand border near the disputed area in Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey Province on the morning of July 24. Thailand’s army reported that it had scrambled fighter jets for strikes on the positions of Cambodian forces in response to their use of heavy armaments. The Cambodian military said it was acting in self-defense to an incursion by Thai troops.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced on July 28 that Thailand and Cambodia had agreed to a ceasefire following talks between acting Prime Minister of Thailand Phumtham Wechayachai and Head of the Cabinet of Cambodia Hun Manet held in Kuala Lumpur. The truce came into effect at midnight on July 28. However, in less than 24 hours, the Thai army accused Cambodia of violating the ceasefire. Phnom Penh rejected the accusations.