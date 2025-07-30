US president's behavior contradicts all norms of diplomacy — Brazilian leader

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 30. /TASS/. The behavior of US President Donald Trump contradicts all generally accepted standards of diplomacy, with the politician threatening other countries on social media and disregarding the possibility of negotiations, Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said.

"President Trump's behavior strayed from all standards of diplomacy known in the world," he said in an interview with The New York Times.

According to Lula da Silva, introducing 50% tariffs on Brazilian goods could negatively affect the US economy. Prices for orange juice, beef, and coffee supplied by Brazil could rise in the US, the president explained.

Earlier, Trump signed an executive order raising tariffs on imports from Brazil to 50%. The Brazilian president promised to impose retaliatory tariffs if Washington does not reconsider its decision by the end of July. Later, Lula da Silva suggested that Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin could lead the country's delegation to the US to negotiate the cancellation of the tariffs.