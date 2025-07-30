Hezbollah warns residents of southern Lebanon about possible Israeli airstrikes

BEIRUT, July 30. /TASS/. The armed wing of the Shiite organization Hezbollah has taken measures to protect its supporters in southern Lebanon against possible Israeli airstrikes, Al Hadath TV channel reported quoting a source in the Hezbollah leadership.

According to it, the organization warned the municipalities in the southern regions it controls "about the need to prepare shelters for the residents in mosques and large rooms in case of a new military scenario in Lebanon." According to the TV channel, Shiite activists have begun distributing technical equipment in several key villages to increase the combat readiness of their forces in anticipation of a possible military confrontation.

The channel links the emergency measures to the failure of the mediation efforts of US Special Representative for the Middle East Tom Barrack because of Hezbollah's refusal to transfer its weapons to the Lebanese army until complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from the republic.

Earlier, Al Hadath reported that Israel could increase military pressure on Lebanon and resume massive attacks on the Shiite militia bases in the southern and eastern regions, as well as on their facilities on the outskirts of Beirut.

In the morning, an Israeli drone struck a ground target in the village of Ayta al-Shaab in southern Lebanon, while artillery fired on the outskirts of the town of Aitaroun.

The Health Ministry says that despite a 2024 ceasefire agreement Israel has carried out over 4,000 attacks on various areas of Lebanon since the beginning of the year killing 228 people and injuring 496. The government does not specify the number of civilian casualties and losses suffered by Shiite fighters.