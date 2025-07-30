Ukrainian defense chief points to tense situation along entire frontline

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The situation on the front is tense for the Ukrainian armed forces, Defense Minister Denis Shmygal said.

"According to reports from the military, the situation is tense. It’s difficult but manageable," he told the BBC in an interview.

Shmygal added that Ukrainian forces were facing pressure almost along the entire frontline. According to him, the situation is not expected to improve. However, the Ukrainian defense chief did not provide any details, citing secrecy rules.

The Russian Defense Ministry regularly reports the liberation of new territories. On July 30, the ministry said that Russian troops had liberated the settlements of Temirovka in the Zaporozhye Region and Novoukrainka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.