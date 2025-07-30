Palestine appeals to other countries to provide Gaza with humanitarian aid — speaker

GENEVA, July 30. /TASS/. The Palestinian Legislative Council (the parliament) has appealed to parliaments of other countries to provide humanitarian assistance to the Gaza population suffering from hunger and a critical medicine shortage, Council Speaker Rawhi Fattouh said.

The appeal was made amid the "humanitarian catastrophe in the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly in the Gaza Strip, which has reached unmatched and devastating proportions," Fattouh said on the sidelines of the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament which is running at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva.

Palestinians are being ruthlessly subjected to a campaign of destruction, with air strikes, tank attacks, naval bombardments, and the indiscriminate destruction of civilian infrastructure shaking their lives, he stressed.

In this regard, Fattouh called on the parliaments of all countries to provide one-time humanitarian assistance to Palestine in the form of food, water, and medication supplies to "ease the suffering of those dying from hunger, illnesses, and indifference."

"We ask you to help us protect our people from the slow death imposed upon them by siege, displacement, starvation, and disease. Although we understand that ending military aggression may be beyond your authority, we firmly believe that you can prevent countless deaths by ensuring access to vital resources and humanitarian aid," Fattouh said, citing the parliament's appeal.

On May 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it was launching ground operations in the enclave’s northern and southern regions as part of its Gideon’s Chariots military operation aimed at defeating Hamas in Gaza and securing the release of all hostages. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the IDF planned to take control over the entire Gaza Strip following the operation.