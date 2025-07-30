Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Beirut, its outskirts

BEIRUT, July 30. /TASS/. Israeli Air Force drones have entered the airspace of the Lebanese capital and are flying at low altitudes over its southern outskirts, where the strongholds of the Shia group Hezbollah are located, a source in the Lebanese civil defense service told TASS.

"The hum of several drones' engines is clearly audible in the city center, but it is impossible to distinguish the aircraft in the sky due to heavy cloud cover," he said. "Judging by all appearances, these flights are for reconnaissance purposes, as there have been no strikes on ground targets," the source noted.

According to him, Israeli drones have been circling over Beirut for several hours, causing concern among the capital's residents.

The last time Israeli drones carried out such intensive and prolonged flights was on June 22. On June 5, the Israeli Air Force launched a massive strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut, the most powerful air raid since the ceasefire agreement came into force on November 27, 2024.