Presidents of Russia, Belarus plan to meet in near future — presidential spokesperson

MINSK, July 28. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko plans to arrange a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the near future so that they two can discuss certain pressing issues in person, Belarusian Presidential Press Secretary Natalia Eismont told TASS.

Earlier, Lukashenko said that he talked over the phone with Putin on Sunday.

"The presidents of Belarus and Russia always have something to talk about. There are a plethora of issues to discuss, let’s say, both on bilateral relations and on the global agenda," Eismont said.

According to the Belarusian presidential spokesperson, the leaders did not discuss policy issues during their telephone conversation the day before. "There are issues that are better not discussed over the phone. The presidents will agree on their meeting in the near future and will discuss the most important and pressing issues face to face," Eismont noted.