Hungary hopes Russia, US will find solution on Ukraine by early September — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, July 28. /TASS/. Hungary hopes that Moscow and Washington will reach a deal on Ukraine by early September and meet the deadline set by US President Donald Trump, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

Trump warned on July 14 that the US will impose tariffs of about 100% on Russia and its trading partners if Moscow and Washington do not reach an agreement on resolving the conflict in Ukraine within 50 days. This deadline expires in early September.

"As for secondary tariffs, we very much hope that this can be avoided. We very much hope that within the time frame set by President Donald Trump, a solution on Ukraine will finally be found, and then the issue of secondary tariffs could be taken off the table," Szijjarto said at a news conference after a meeting in Budapest with Bosnian Croat leader Dragan Covic.

In some earlier statements, the Hungarian foreign minister also expressed hope that the US warning to Russia would be irrelevant in 50 days, as they would be able to reach an agreement on Ukraine.